BWW Review: THE MOUSE TRAP at Lyric Arts Theatre

From the brilliant mind of Agatha Christie comes a spine-tingling tale that weaves mystery and suspense with dark pasts and deadly consequences. After a local woman is killed, seven strangers find themselves stranded during a horrendous blizzard at the remote Monkswell Manor in the English countryside. Soon the storm intensifies around them and it becomes clear that the killer is among the stranded lodgers. As suspicion and doubt escalate between the guests, one of them is brutally killed, sparking fear and anxiety among the remaining. By the time the snow clears, will the murderer be caught or will it be too late for them all?

Lyric Arts is located in the heart of downtown in Anoka, MN and celebrating it's 26th season. It was my first time at the Lyric Arts and it was a nice space that holds a little over 200 audience members. It had a nice bar and lounge area.

I have always enjoyed Agatha Christie mysteries and I was not familiar with The MouseTrap. I thought it was a perfect choice for a show for a Minnesota winter as it takes place during a snowstorm as unexpected guests arrive during the snowy night at Monkswell Manor all from different backgrounds. Isabella Dunseith and Nick Furlong as Mollie and Giles Ralston, respectively. The guests for the evening include Christopher Wren, a "peculiar" young man played by Andrew Newman, Mrs. Boyle, a critical woman pleased by nothing, played by Miriam Monasch, Major Metcalf, a mysterious retired Army-man, played by David Coral, and Miss Casewell, a strange and aloof woman with a traumatic childhood, played by Rachel Postle.



I liked the intimate space and the production team did an excellent job of making the audience feel like they were also inside the rustic hotel of Monkswell Manor. The costumes designed by Samantha Fromm Haddow and the props designed by Madeline Achen were timeless.

I was really surprised as I didn't know what to expect as too many comedic lines and timing were in the production. Personally, when I think mystery, I think dark and serious. Yes, there were those moments but there were a lot of funny moments and lines. I was so impressed with the talented cast who delivered their lines and portrayed their characters so well that you forget they are "acting." It was just like watching a murder mystery movie. I sat there trying to guess myself who the murderer was with thrill and anxiety!

I won't give anything away but I highly suggest you see the show for yourself!

How To Get Tickets

The Mouse Trap plays at Lyric Arts Company of Anoka [420 E Main Street] now through March 20, 2022.

For information and tickets, click here

For COVID policies, click here

Photos by Molly Weibel