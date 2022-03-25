BWW Review: PARKS: A PORTRAIT OF A YOUNG ARTIST at History Theatre

World Premier Drama, Parks:A Portrait Of A Young Artist by Harrison David Rivers in collaboration with Robin P. Hickman-Winfield

Directed by Talvin Wilksis currently playing at the History Theatre in Saint Paul now through April 10, 2022.

1926. Fort Scott, Kansas. Gordon Parks, age 14, left home for St. Paul after the death of his mother. He lived with his sister, until her husband kicked him out of the house and into the streets. While struggling to survive, his mother's words would echo in his head, "Make a good man of yourself, 'cause you have a choice. You always have a choice." Inspired by Parks's book, A Choice of Weapons, Harrison takes us into the world of young Gordon, who would choose a camera to fight back hatred and discrimination. His passion as an artist would lead him to become a major figure in the American cultural landscape.

This was my first time at the History Theatre and Parks was a perfect first show. The theatre was nice. It was the type of space where any seat in the house was a good seat. The set was minimal but effective. There was a rotating floor for different scene effects and three large screens where there were projections for the background.

I really enjoyed the music the entire cast was very talented and had excellent singing voices. A few of the actors played multiple roles and there were so many moments that were intimate, tough topics, and emotionally effective. I like that it took place in Saint Paul and I am a photographer myself to have that incorporated into the story was excellent.

The cast incluedes: Kevin Brown Jr. portray young Gordon Parks and James A. Williams will portray Pigeon Man. The talented ensemble cast features Jamila Anderson, Pearce Bunting, Darnell Davis, Darius Dotch, Ivory Doublette, Darrick Mosley,and Mikell Sapp. The creative team includes Seitu Jones(Scenic),Merritt Rodriguez(Lighting),Sarah Bahr(Costume),Abbee Warmboe(Properties),Dameun Strange(Sound)and Kathy Maxwell(Video).

I would highly recommend seeing Parks at the History Theatre. We are so lucky to have this original biographical musical that takes place in Saint Paul premier in Saint Paul at the History Theatre.

For tickets and more information, click here

Photos courtesy of History Theatre