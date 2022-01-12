BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Orpheum Theatre

Come From Away has (finally) arrived in Minneapolis after being delayed by the pandemic and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.

Come From Away tells the incredible true story of the over 7000 people who are routed to Gander, Newfoundland and the people who live there, on and in the days following September 11th. When the U.S. air space is closed, 38 planes are diverted to Gander's renowned international airport to wait, until they are cleared to return to the United States.

What follows is a story that seems like fiction but is completely true. The people of Newfoundland rally together to provide food, clothing, a temporary home and comradery to those who have "come from away" and are lost, uncertain and fearful of the world that they will return to.

This incredible story has been crafted, from hundreds of hours of interviews with those who lived through the experience, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein in expert fashion. It is no small feat that they were able to encompass so much into just 100 minutes of theatre. The score is rousing, and the songs are some of the best that have ever been written for the stage.

From the anthem that is 'Me and the Sky' to the haunting 'Out of the Darkness', the music takes the audience to a new level of emotional theatre and it doesn't stop there. The staging by Tony Award winning director Christopher Ashley masterfully moves us from location to location so seamlessly that we barely have time to realize that we have moved locales.

While Mr. Ashley guides us on this journey, his true partner in crime is lighting designer Howell Binkley who provides a sensational feat for the eyes in each scene. Moving from the interior of the plane to the crowded bar where the locals initiate the plane people into honorary Newfoundlanders, we are given vibrant, yet fresh views in each locale.

Living in this lush world are the actors who bring a new meaning to talented. It is no secret that in this era, we are seeing the power of understudies and swings and Tuesday night's performance was no exception. Seven individuals were filling in for various roles and they expertly filled those parts. There wasn't a missed beat and each and every person on the stage gave their all, in every minute of the performance. I truly applaud, and more so thank, them for sharing their gifts with us.

In a world where we seem to be surrounded by stress and despair, a show about community and lifting one another up is the perfect story to be told at this time. Emotions run high in this production, partly due to the subject matter revolving around one of the greatest tragedies to befall our nation but also because of the humanity that was demonstrated by the people of Newfoundland.

Bring the tissues because while you will laugh until your stomach is sore, you will most certainly shed more than a few tears. So if you are in Minneapolis and can make your way to the Orpheum Theatre, this sensational production will most certainly inspire you to celebrate what we have in common, while you hum the infectious songs as you leave the theatre. Welcome to the Rock!

How To Get Tickets

Now on stage January 11-23, 2022. For tickets click here.

For COVID safety information click here.

