Review: BABBLE LAB at Children's Theatre Company

Wonder and hilarity await anyone who steps into the laboratory at Babble Lab. The Children’s Theatre Company’s (CTC) latest original production has been created with early learners in mind. Babble Lab takes the audience on a journey into a world of wonder and discovery.

When a supposed failed experiment instead turns out to be a groundbreaking discovery, the theater becomes over run with lively (and sometimes mischievous) Letters who take joy in discovering their new world.

Attempting to contain the mayhem is a zany scientist who begins as a mute and eventually only speaks in gibberish (as words seem to not have been invented yet) and whose sense of curiosity knows no bounds.

Utilizing a range of fantastical projections, goofy sounds, and hilarious slapstick moments, CTC has created a show that is perfect for young audiences who maybe have never been exposed to live theater. The short 45 minute run time is perfect for the age group and there is no shortage of engagement for them during the show. The production can, almost, be equated to a live segment right from the set of Sesame Street. It is a piece of theater that invites the audience to react and engage throughout.

Creating and breathing life into this wonderfully fun production is visionary Children’s Theatre company member, Autumn Ness. Ness has crafted a show which is not only goofy but also educational. The production’s success comes from allowing the audience to play along with her, laughing the whole way through.

While Ness has a hefty amount of work to do as the only performer on stage, she brings such life and joy to the space. Not only making us laugh but also endearing us to her and her discoveries that, as the show concludes, we almost don’t want to leave her laboratory.

Babble Lab is a joyous production that is a perfect introduction to theater for those who may be too young to attend the Main Stage productions. So if you have grown tired of watching the same kids movie on repeat for the past few months and need to get the kids out of the house, head on down to Children’s Theatre Company and enjoy the enchantment of Babble Lab!