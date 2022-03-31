BWW Review: ANYTHING GOES at US Cinemas

Anything Goes the musical is playing in Cinemas all over the US for two days only. This film is produced by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this musical comedy features a cast led by Broadway legend Sutton Foster, reprising her role as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay, three-time Olivier, and Tony Award winner. Felicity Kendal, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner, and Gary Wilmont, a legend in the West End. This musical comedy is about an ocean liner sailing from New York to London. Billy Crocker is in love with Hope Harcourt a heiress who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Reno Sweeney, a night club singer and Martin "Moonface" help Billy in his journey to win the love of Hope. The music is written by Cole Porter and includes the well-known songs, Friendship, It's de-lovely, and Anything Goes.

I've known many of the songs from this musical but had never seen it. I do enjoy live theatre, but I also like the option of getting to see it in cinemas as it gives access to those who may not be able to see it in New York or the West End. It gives a good up-close seat and provides more work for people in the industry. I personally enjoy live theatre but also hope more shows will consider doing cinema showings as well.

Anything Goes the musical is playing in Cinemas all over the US for two days only. Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this musical comedy features a cast led by Broadway legend Sutton Foster, reprising her role as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay, three-time Olivier, and Tony Award winner. Felicity Kendal, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner, and Gary Wilmont, a legend in the West End. This musical comedy is about an ocean liner sailing from New York to London. Billy Crocker is in love with Hope Harcourt a heiress who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Reno Sweeney, a night club singer and Martin "Moonface" help Billy in his journey to win the love of Hope. The music is written by Cole Porter and includes the well-known songs, Friendship, It's de-lovely, and Anything Goes.

I've known many of the songs from this musical but had never seen it. I enjoyed the diversity of the extremely talented cast! Everyone fit their part so well. The dance numbers especially Anything Goes at the end of act one are just mind-blowing on how together they are during the tap combo. This musical is directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall. The set, costumes, and lighting were all wonderfully done, the creative team did an excellent job making it feel like we were all on a ship. I also did not realize how comedic the script is. There were so many funny parts in the show.

I do enjoy live theatre, but I also like the option of getting to see it in cinemas as it gives access to those who may not be able to see it in New York or the West End. It gives a good up-close seat and provides more work for people in the industry. I enjoy live theatre but hope more theatrical shows will consider doing cinema showings.

Thank you to the cast and creative team and the Universal Theatrical Group for making this possible!

Photo courtesy of Anything Goes in Cinemas