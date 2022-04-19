BWW Interview: WES WILLIAMS of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

An Office and A Gentleman toured through the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film, An Officer and a Gentleman is the timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit Up Where We Belong (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes), and your favorite 80s hits, including: Higher Love (Steve Winwood), Owner of a Lonely Heart (Yes), Love is a Battlefield and Invincible (Pat Benatar), Lost In Your Eyes (Debbie Gibson), Right Here Waiting (Richard Marx), Venus (Bananarama), I Cant Hold Back (Survivor), Never Surrender (Corey Hart), Do The Walls Come Down (Carly Simon), Fly By Night (Rush), Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), Overkill (Men at Work), Renegade (Styx), and more!Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navys Officer Training School; but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zacks career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

We talk with Wes Williams who plays Zack Mayo.

How does it feel to be back in front of a live audience again?

After spending the last few years worried about the future of my industry, coming back to perform in what is easily the biggest professional opportunity of my life has been... surreal.

Do you have a favorite tour city or one that you have enjoyed so far?

Thousand Oaks was special because I got to rent a motorcycle there and bike the Pacific Coast Highway, which has been a long-time rider bucket-list item of mine. I also think West Palm will be a favorite, not only because it's beautiful but because a few of the cast members and I rented a house for that week. We plan on swimming, making family meals, and relaxing.

How does the role of your character compare to other roles you've played?

This is unequivocally the most challenging role I've ever played physically, vocally, and emotionally.

How do you personally identify with the character?

The biggest way I relate to Zack is in his unwavering perseverance. He has had a longtime dream and despite encountering constant obstacles, nothing will stop him from achieving his goal. I relate to this deeply in my own career, with the absolute marathon that is being a working actor and how I believe that no matter what obstacle I have to overcome, nothing will stop me from continuing to do this for the rest of my life.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

My favorite is definitively Renegade, by Styx.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

This is a tie between Renegade, and the sequence at the beginning of Act 2 where you see Zack learning Tae Kwon Do.

What did you enjoy and what if anything was challenging about the process for your character and the production of an Officer and a Gentleman?

The hardest part of this tour was also one of the best parts. Due to the physicality of this show coupled with the rigorous schedule of tour life (on top of me never having done a long-term show before), I don't think any amount of preparation I did could've prepared me for this undertaking. Because of that, I was constantly being pushed to my limits physically, vocally, and emotionally. This meant there were many shows early on where I was still recovering from a previous show and knew that I had less than 100% to give (which was generally reflected in my singing voice). At the time this was devastating for me because I wanted to be "perfect" right from the beginning. Looking back, I'm grateful because I never could've pushed myself to improve at the same caliber that this show has. It wasn't until late February that I felt like I had finally reached a consistency and sustainability that I was (mostly) happy with.

How has it been working with the cast and the creative team?

This cast is my family, and I love existing with them every day. We have a company of brilliant and compassionate artists, and it makes for a really fun time on the road. As far as the members of the creative team, they are some of the most down-to-earth and friendly people I've met (despite their immense success). I've learned more than I could ever express from them, and I'm immensely grateful for that.

What are your hopes that the audience takes away from seeing an Officer and a Gentleman?

The biggest lesson for Zack and one that I hope everyone takes away, is that nobody does it alone.

Photos courtesy of An Officer and A Gentleman