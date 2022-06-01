BWW Interview: Mikayla Holmgren of MISS MN USA at Ames Center

Mikayla is a young lady who has a passion for dancing and loves to express herself through her dancing. She is a Model, Keynote Speaker, Best Buddies Ambassador, Miss Amazing Queen and a Self Advocate. She recently competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant and continues to break barriers and achieve many great things!

We chat with Mikayla on her pageant experience, favorite musical, and her passion for dance!

What made you want to compete in a pageant?

It looked like fun and my first one was Miss Amazing in 2015. After winning the Jr. Miss title and going to Nationals, I really wanted to do another Pageant.

That is when I begged my mom to register me for another, not realizing it was a Miss USA state pageant, becoming the first woman with Down syndrome to

ever do this.

What is your favorite part about competing in pageants?

I love the stage, so I feel it is a perfect fit for me. Having done competition dance for years, I feel like it is an extension of me practicing, picking my outfits and learning choreography. I love doing workouts for fitness and practicing walking in 5 inch heels.

Who are your influences and inspirations?

My dance instructor and studio owner, Lauren Martin, who has supported and believed in me for years and pushes me to be my best . Also, my mom and dad have never held me back from trying new things. When I think of inspirations, I see individuals with Down Syndrome who are breaking barriers and showing the world how we are capable for doing so much. Chelsea Warner, for example, is an accomplished medalist gymnast. When I watch her videos, she really inspires me to push myself in adding more acro to my dances.

You love to dance! What kind of dance training do you have and what is your favorite style of dance?

I have been dancing for 21 years. My mom put me in dance at a young age to help make me stronger and to help build my muscles. I fell in love with it and continued to take classes. I auditioned for competition when I was 12 and made the team. I have been trained in ballet, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, tap, jazz and Hip Hop. My favorite style to choreograph is lyrical. I feel the music and the motions just flow out of me.

Do you enjoy theater?

I love going to see plays, especially musicals. I also watch videos to watch the dances and maybe learn a new dance step and songs.

Do you have a favorite musical?

That one is easy...The Greatest Showman! I have watched it sooo many times I have lost count.

Favorite musical song?

Does it have to one song? I love so many from the Greatest Showman. This is Me, Never Enough, A Million Dreams....I was able to choreograph a dance to this one and perform in front of an audience offer 2000 with a live choir behind me. It was so emotional, as it was in memory of the Parkland students a few years ago.

A show you'd want to be in?

I would love to be in the Nutcracker and a ballet company.

A favorite show you've seen?

Dancing with the Stars and dream of being on it some day.

When you are in front of an audience, what do you hope they take away from you whether you're speaking or performing?

I hope to be a role model for individuals with Special needs and to give hope to young moms who have a small child to see what life could be if you set you mind to it. I love performing, but I also love sharing my story with others.

Do you have any causes or organiza8ons you are passionate about?

That would definitely be Best Buddies, which pairs individuals with intellectual

and developmental disabilities with volunteers who want to be their friend

and mentor. When I was running for Miss Minnesota USA in 2017, I was

looking for a platform and discovered this organization. Minnesota did not

have an office at that time and I have worked hard over the past few years to bring awareness about this organization and we were are to open that office in 2020. I hold a Dreaming Big Without Limits Fashion Show each year to raise funding for them and last fall I was Champion of the Year at their annual Gala for raising the most. I am also an Ambassador and speaker.

How do you inspire others?

I love being a role model. I love to support others in their journeys and give them help in any way I can. I love to bring awareness on inclusion and how important it is for the world to look inside an individual and and not label them because of a disability. I hope others can reach outside their comfort zone and try new things. I want others to believe in themselves and know that they are worthy.

What are your favorite spots in Minnesota?

My hometown of Stillwater is a great place to meet up with friends and family. I love walking the loop and along the river. Plus the shopping is fun. For adventure, I love to go up to the North shore and Duluth, walking the trails, seeing waterfalls and Lake Superior. And of course, there is nowhere like home. I live on a small lake where I enjoy swimming, paddle boarding, jet skiing and in the winter I enjoy cross country skiing.

Thank you so much Mikayla for your time! We look forward to seeing what you do next!

https://www.mikaylaholmgren.com/

Photo courtesy of Mikayla Holmgren