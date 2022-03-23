BWW Interview: Michael Gruber of FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

I was fortunate to interview Michael Gruber who is currently playing Reverend Shaw Moore in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre production of Footloose. Thank you Michael for your time!

How has it been being back on stage in front of a live audience after the last few years?

It has made me feel incredible grateful.

How has the role of Reverend Shaw Moore compared to other roles you've done?

Completely different and so it's been a wonderful opportunity for growth.

What was your process for developing the character of Reverend Shaw Moore?

Leaning into the physical stillness and the cadence of the southern drawl were very helpful.

How has it been playing your character of Reverend Shaw Moore?

Fantastic. I have wonderful actors around me making me better and keeping me honest.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

The confrontation between Ren and Shaw in act 2.

How has it been working with the cast and the creative team for this production?

Very special. Every element comes together is such a beautiful way: set, lighting, music, costumes, casting and of course, direction.

Have you faced any challenges in this production or with your character?

It was surprisingly hard letting go of having to be likeable.

Do you have a dream role?

Whatever part I'm playing.

Favorite spot(s) in Minneapolis?

After living in apartments in NYC for 23 years...my home...definitely!

Photo by Dan Norman, 2022