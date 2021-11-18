BWW Interview: Kelli Foster Warder and Tamara Kangas Erickson, of LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Artistry Theatre And Visual Arts

Q: What aspect of the story inspired Artistry to mount this production this season? Especially following on the heels of the poignant messages presented in your last production, Songs For A New World?

Kelli Foster Warder (Consulting Producer):

As we brought stories back to the stage this year we focused on familiar stories with themes of togetherness, change and growth that also had a twist of something new. The story of the March girls is special and familiar to many and soars in this musical version. It gave us a chance to give folks the chance to come back to Artistry and hear the beautiful melodies or our orchestra in one of the most treasured stories of our time.

Q: When adapting a musical or play that is based on such a classic piece of literature, what ways did you or the cast prepare?

Tamara Kangas Erickson (Director):

I watched many versions of the material in film for design inspiration. I read the novel and talked to many people about their favorite memories/ moments in the story to see how we could highlight and integrate some of those moments.

Q: What is the main message or lesson that you hope that the audience will leave the theatre with?

Tamara Kangas Erickson (Director):

The story for me is a great reminder about the importance of family and connection. It is also an inspiring story about grief and healing and moving forward. That seems to be a message that could resonate with many in these times.

Bonus Fun Fact: Artistry's Musical Director, Anita Ruth, and Director, Tamara, first met when Anita music directed Tamara in the Sound of Music at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters when Tamara played one of the youngest Von Trapp children!