BWW Interview: Josh Zacher of THE PROM at Orpheum

It's prom season! Josh Zacher (Ensemble, Dance Co-Captain) from the cast of The Prom joins Spotlight Education through Hennepin Theatre Trust for a dance & choreography masterclass. Students and alumni will learn choreography from (and in the style of) The Prom!

Josh Zacher (he/him) is from Indiana and elated to be going to The Prom! National Tours: A Chorus Line, The Elf on the Shelf (OTC). Select Regional: West Side Story (Ordway), Footloose (REV), Newsies The Musical (TBTS), Young Frankenstein (NSMT). Endlessw l BFA: NYU/Tisch.

We were able to connect with Josh to talk about him teaching this masterclass!

Tell us about your dance background?

I actually started dancing when I was seven years old because my mom was taking adult hip hop classes at the time. I was a competition dancer for about 10 years before I attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and completed the Broadway Dance Center Professional Semester.

What is your favorite style of dance?

Well, I get hired to do theatrical/Broadway style dancing, which I love. But, I also really love commercial jazz/street styles. The Prom is actually a really nice combination of the two styles.

How was the process in learning the choreography for the Prom?

It was a lot of work! The show is very intricate and demands a lot of energy. We learned the entire show in about 2 weeks rehearsing eight hours per day, six days per week. It was very sweaty (especially in our masks), but it was so wonderful! I love leaving rehearsal drenched in sweat. It means you're working on something exciting!

Do you have a favorite dance number in The Prom?

I really love the section we call "Dance Bows" which is the very end of the show. It's very euphoric and the audience is always ecstatic!

What do you enjoy about teaching dance masterclasses?

I truly think dancers learn the most in masterclasses because students are hearing things they've heard before but hopefully in a new way. I love bringing my knowledge of dance to new students and hopefully help them make a breakthrough of some kind while we work.

How does it feel to teach the dance class to students and alumni of spotlight education?

I'm so honored and excited!! The Prom truly is for everyone, so I'm always so happy to teach individuals beyond our company the choreography. I did a show in the twin cities 5 years ago and since then the area has held such a special place in my heart. I'm very excited to be back.

Thank you so much Josh! We look forward to the class!

Photo courtesy of Josh Zacher