Photos: PINOCCHIO is Now Playing at Children’s Theatre Company

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Children’s Theatre Company has released photos from the first production of the 2026-2027 Season, Pinocchio, based on Carlo Collodi’s timeless classic. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Check out the photos below!

Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio’s quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Geppetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what’s up with Pinocchio’s nose anyway? Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life.

The cast of Pinocchio features Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company), Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company), Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company), Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company), Chauncy Thomas* (member, CTC Core Company), and Victor Zupanc‡. The understudies for Pinocchio are Anya Naylor (member, CTC Acting Cohort) and Jeffrey Nolan (member, CTC Acting Cohort).

In addition to Greg Banks, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of Pinocchio includes Joseph Stanley (scenic designer), Mary Anna Culligan (costume designer), Rebecca Fuller Jensen (original lighting designer), Karin Olson (lighting designer), Victor Zupanc (composer/sound designer), Reid Rejsa (associate sound designer), Stacy McIntosh* (stage manager), Taylor Engel (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

‡Member of the Twin Cities Musician Union, Local 30-73, AFM.

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