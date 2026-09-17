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Video: Watch the Trailer for PINOCCHIO at Children's Theatre Company

Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

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Children’s Theatre Company is presenting the first production of the 2026-2027 Season, Pinocchio, based on Carlo Collodi’s timeless classic. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio’s quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Geppetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what’s up with Pinocchio’s nose anyway?

Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life. 

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