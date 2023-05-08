AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Capri Theater

At last! Stage North's long-anticipated production of the Fats Waller musical show Ain't Misbehavin' explodes onto the Capri stage on May 19th!


Led by local legends Austene Van and Sanford Moore as director and music director respectively, Ain't Misbehavin' brings the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s to life. Join five of the Twin Cities' hottest vocalists on a journey through the timeless music of Thomas "Fats" Waller. You'll be jumpin' and jivin' with memorable songs such as "Honeysuckle Rose", "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Black and Blue", "This Joint is Jumpin' " and "I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling." One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, this sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry, always hugely entertaining show features the incredible vocal talents of Jasmine Dickerson, Nikia Brown, Cornisha Garmon, Len Jones and Kevin Brown.


Tickets are $20 ($10 for patrons under 30). Tickets available at stagenorthmpls.org or at the door. Ain't Misbehavin' plays Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, May 12 thru June 4. All performances are at the beautifully renovated Capri Theater, one block east of Penn Ave. on W. Broadway in Minneapolis.

