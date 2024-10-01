A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH THE STEELES On Sale At Pantages Theatre This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that a longstanding holiday tradition is coming back to Minneapolis. The world-renowned Steele family brings A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. celebrate the 40th year of the siblings bringing their joyful holiday harmonies to Minnesota audiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount and are available by emailing buffie@rockwhatyougotlive.com.

J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta, and Billy Steele will add extra merriment to these performances by welcoming the next generation of family talent to the stage. Their children and grandchildren will join the melodic voices of the Steele siblings as they bring this holiday nostalgia to life.

A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles debuted in 1984 at the Cricket Theatre in Minneapolis. “We're still here after 40 years and we're still celebrating life and love,” said Jevetta Steele. The family performed this holiday special at various venues over the next 36 years until their show went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The family returned in 2021 with a handful of virtual and in-person stage shows around Minnesota at smaller venues.

“We're excited to offer A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles to audiences this holiday season,” said Rock What You Got President Buffie Blesi. “Our hope is that their voices fill this gorgeous theatre with tangible joy as audiences unite to celebrate this family's incredible talent.”

Rock What You Got Fund is co-producing this cornerstone of Minnesota music.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

