IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in its history, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will bring Irving Berlin’S WHITE CHRISTMAS to its Main Stage. It will open to a week of previews on October 4, with official opening taking place Friday, October 11, 2024. It will run through January 25, 2025.



White Christmas revolves around two buddies, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis. After World War II, they become a popular song-and-dance duo and decide to help their former commanding general by putting on a show at his struggling Vermont inn. Along the way, they meet two talented singing sisters, Betty and Judy Haynes, and love blossoms. White Christmas is a celebration of romance, friendship and the magic of the holiday season.



This heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs, a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and is based on the timeless and beloved 1954 Paramount film, which starred Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as Wallace and Davis and Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen as the Haynes Sisters. And now, 70 years later, White Christmas is the quintessential film that people still gather to watch as they kick off the start of their holiday seasons.



This musical has a show-stopping score loaded with iconic standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Sisters,” “Snow” and the unforgettable title song “White Christmas.” Filled with humor, happiness, a healthy dose of harmonies and glorious tap-dancing, this production is a true homage to the very best of classic musical theatre.

WHITE CHRISTMAS premiered in 2000 at The Muny in St. Louis, opened in San Francisco in 2004, was followed by a US Tour, a UK Tour and an eventual landing on Broadway in 2008. Since then, it continues to play to huge audiences, both in North America and abroad, leaving nothing but smiles and sheer joy in its wake.

Casting is complete (cast list at the end) Brindisi’s artistic team includes: Tamara Kangas Erickson (choreographer), Andy Kust (musical director), Nayna Ramey (scenic design), Rich Hamson (costume design), Sue Ellen Berger (lighting design), Russ Haynes (sound design), Lex Patton and Tracy Swenson (wig design), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Production Stage Manager).

Comments