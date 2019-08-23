Waukesha Civic Theatre Looks to the Stars with THE LITTLE PRINCE

The Little Prince brings to life the story of an Aviator lost in the desert who learns what it is to be tamed. This show deals with the themes of love, loss, and friendship. Based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic book.

The cast includes: Brant Allen, Brett Abel, Dan Carriveau, Kayla Carriveau, Makenna Cooley, Lauren DeGroot, Kyla Halquist, Maureen Henderson, Mary Kostopoulos, Bryanna Madson, Leah Nickolai, Ky Peters, Michael Pettit, Azure Schroeder, Braydon Schroeder, Grace Scott, Kristelle Ulrich, Max Vitrano, Olivia Vitrano, and Lily Wiemer.

Laura Hughes and Shannon Sloan-Spice are directing. The production staff and crew includes: Harmonie Baker (Production Designer); Evan Crain (Master Carpenter); Bronze Hughes (Video Editor); Lis Joyal (Costume Designer); Peter Kao (Diversity & Inclusion Consultant); Mary Kostopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager); Mark Morris (Stage Manager;) Michael Pettit (Puppet Master); David A. Robins (Sound Designer); Charlie Spice (Illustrator); Mike Van Dreser (Lighting Designer); and Linda Villwock (Wigs).

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

WCT offers a "Pay What You Can" promotion for the first Saturday evening performance (7:30 pm) and the last Saturday matinee performance (2:00 pm) of a Mainstage series production. Patrons can buy tickets at the box office, on the day of that performance, at whatever price their budget will allow. $5 minimum on credit cards.





