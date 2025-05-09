 tracking pixel
Video: Milwaukee Rep Shares MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Trailer

Now through May 24.

By: May. 09, 2025
Only two weeks left to catch the rock ‘n’ roll magic of “Million Dollar Quartet”—don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s got Milwaukee all shook up! Take a sneak peek at the legendary Sun Studios session that brought Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee, and Carl together for one unforgettable night.

This “electric, high-energy, immensely entertaining show” (BroadwayWorld) features a “truly incredible cast” (Shepherd Express), dazzling musicianship, and nonstop hits. Time’s ticking—lace up those blue suede shoes and grab your seats before it’s gone! Now through May 24.



