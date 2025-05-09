Video: Milwaukee Rep Shares MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Only two weeks left to catch the rock ‘n’ roll magic of “Million Dollar Quartet”—don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s got Milwaukee all shook up! Take a sneak peek at the legendary Sun Studios session that brought Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee, and Carl together for one unforgettable night.

This “electric, high-energy, immensely entertaining show” (BroadwayWorld) features a “truly incredible cast” (Shepherd Express), dazzling musicianship, and nonstop hits. Time’s ticking—lace up those blue suede shoes and grab your seats before it’s gone! Now through May 24.

