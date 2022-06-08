Tyne Daly Will Lead the Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors as Master Teacher for the 2022 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program

Ten Chimneys Foundation has announced renowned actor Tyne Daly will serve as the Master Teacher for the 2022 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program, a national program to serve the future of American theater.

July 17-24, eight of the nation's top regional theater actors will join Ms. Daly for an intensive, weeklong master class and immersion experience at Ten Chimneys, the National Historic Landmark estate of theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin. The Program is exclusive for actors with a minimum of 20 years acting experience, often thought of as a "mentoring the mentors" program. Ten Chimneys has become the home where experienced actors gifted in their craft come for rejuvenation.

The following are the eight actors who have been selected as the 2022 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows, with their nominating theaters:

· KAREEM K BANDERLY - Goodman Theatre (Chicago, IL)

· Rayanne Gonzalez - Ford's Theatre (Washington D.C.)

· Nike Imoru - Seattle Rep (Seattle, WA)

· Jen Johansen - Indiana Repertory Theatre (Indianapolis, IN)

· Rob Johansen - Indiana Repertory Theatre (Indianapolis, IN)

· Charles Leggett - Seattle Rep Theatre (Seattle, WA)

· Gregory Linington - Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee, WI)

· Lia Mortensen - Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Chicago, IL)

"In my experience, teaching and directing have one great thing in common: I never know what is going to happen until I am in the room with the people. But, one thing is certain: As surely as we hold the intention to explore the truth of human behavior, the results are astonishing." - Phylicia Rashad, 2015 Master Teacher



Since its inception in 2009, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program has brought the nation's top regional theater actors to Ten Chimneys to work with a world-renowned Master Teacher. Past Master Teachers include Lynn Redgrave, Barry Edelstein, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, Alan Alda, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Jason Alexander, Alfred Molina, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through this groundbreaking national program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and deeply needed opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows.

"The Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program is the preeminent program for our country's regional theater actors; the celebrated mentors of their communities, the best-of-the-best. Ten Chimneys Foundation is honored to welcome Ms. Tyne Daly to our distinguished list of Master Class teachers. Ms. Daly has had an outstanding career and is highly respected by her peers and admirers - we're thrilled she will be sharing her expertise with our 2022 Fellows. She possesses the high standards and compliment of skills that make for a magnificent teacher.

Randy Bryant, President & CEO, Ten Chimneys Foundation

At the close of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program guests are invited to attend two public programs. On Friday, July 22, Ten Chimneys Foundation will present A Conversation with Tyne Daly, an intimate evening during which Ms. Daly will share stories about her life and career. On Saturday, July 23, Ms. Tyne and the eight 2022 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows will take the stage together for a Concluding Presentation, a rare look at the work they explored during their week at Ten Chimneys. More information, including ticket prices and program details, can be found at www.tenchimneys.org, or by calling (262) 968-4110.

Tyne Daly is an award-winning actress of stage, television and film and is a Madison native. She had been nominated for a Tony Award three times, winning as Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Rose in Gypsy. Ms. Daly's additional work on Broadway includes performances in It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Master Class, Rabbit Hole, The Seagull, and That Summer-That Fall as well as numerous other stage credits. She is a 2011 inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

She has been nominated for an Emmy Award a total of 17 times, winning six, four as Lead Actress in a Drama for Cagney and Lacey, and again as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in both Christy and Judging Amy. You will have also seen Ms. Daly in many additional television shows including Murphy Brown, Modern Family, Burn Notice, Grey's Anatomy, The Magnificent Seven, Madam Secretary, and Mom, to name just a few, as well as numerous TV movies such as Georgia O'Keefe, Undercover Christmas and Wedding Dress.

On the large screen her films include The Ballard of Buster Scruggs, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Basmati Blues, A Piece of Eden and The Enforcer. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

The one-of-a-kind Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program takes place at Ten Chimneys - the National Historic Landmark estate lovingly created by theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, widely considered the greatest acting couple in the history of American theater. This beguiling Wisconsin landmark offers a one-of-a-kind environment for the work of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program. Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne constructed Ten Chimneys to be the perfect working retreat for themselves and a circle of friends comprising the best-of-the-best in American theater. This historic context, and the inherent inspiration of Ten Chimneys, is why Lynn Redgrave said that "this program simply couldn't happen anywhere else," and why participating Fellows have all talked about the experience being "transformative." Today, Ten Chimneys is open to the public as a House Museum and a national resource for American theater.