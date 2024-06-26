Full Schedule Released 2024 MKE BLACK THEATRE Festival In August

The full schedule has been unveiled for the 2024 MKE Black Theatre Festival, taking place from August 7-25, 2024.
The full schedule has been unveiled for the 2024 MKE Black Theatre Festival, taking place from August 7-25, 2024. Produced by Black Arts MKE, this year's festival is expanding with three full productions, a staged reading of IN THE BLOOD during the three-week-long celebration of Black arts and culture.
Throughout August, the festival will offer ticketed and free events that include three full-production plays, a staged reading, audition masterclass, a youth and family night, auditions for IN THE BLOOD and BLACK NATIVITY BY Langston Hughes, a poetry set, and more.
Events will take place at various venues throughout Milwaukee, including Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Todd Wehr Theater and Studio 4A at Marcus Center, The Table, Youth & Family Night at Alice's Garden, Insomniac Studios, and Radio MKE.
MKE Black Theatre Festival is produced by Black Arts MKE, a Black-led performing arts organization that serves predominantly Black communities. Black Arts MKE is committed to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts and culture. Major supporters and sponsors for the MKE Black Theatre Festival include BMO Harris Bank, National Endowment for the Arts, Northwestern Mutual, Wisconsin Arts Board, and the United Performing Arts Fund. Tickets on sale Friday, July 5. For more information about the MKE Black Theatre Festival, please visit www.blackartsmke.org/MBTF24.
