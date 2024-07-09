Milwaukee Rep Elects Five New Board Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milwaukee Rep has announced five newly elected Board Trustees to serve a three-year term starting July 1, 2024. They include Bryan Carson (Associated Bank, Executive VP Chief Product and Marketing Officer), Joe Checota (Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC, CEO and Principal owner) who’s generous lead gift named the Ellen and Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, Peter Hammond (Baird, Managing Diretor of Client Servies), Debra Johnson (Community Volunteer) andBenjamin Wagner (Habush Habush & Rottier shareholder).

“I am thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of trustees to Milwaukee Rep’s board of directors,” said Board President Judy Hansen. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Milwaukee Rep, with construction underway on the new state of the art Associated Bank Theater Center set to open in fall 2025, we have an opportunity to provide a theatrical home fitting of our world class city for generations to come.”

Milwaukee Rep’s Executive Committee includes President Judy Hansen (Broadway Producer and Arts Advocate); President-Elect Adam J. Peck (Riverwater Partners, Founder and CIO); Vice President, Trustees Kerryann Hasse Minton (Michael Best, Managing Partner); Treasurer James Phillips (Godfrey & Kahn Partner); Secretary Bryan B. House(Foley & Lardner, Partner); and At Large members Andres Gonzalez (Froedtert Health VP, Chief Diversity Officer), Joan Lubar (Community Volunteer), Rob H. Manegold(Community Volunteer), Ray Manista (Northwestern Mutual, EVP and Chief Legal Officer) and James Phelps (JCP Construction, President). For a full list of the Board of Trustees visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Board-trustees.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Comments