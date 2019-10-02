Tickets On Sale October 2 for Kate Baldwin in Concert

Kate Baldwin, a two-time Broadway Tony Award nominee and former Milwaukeean, will headline the Skylight Night Gala, an annual fundraiser benefiting Skylight Music Theatre.

Concert-only tickets for her Skylight Night Gala performance on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre, will go on sale today [Wednesday, October 2] at noon. Tickets are $50, $75 and $100 and available through Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at the Broadway Theatre Center. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Box Office hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019-2020. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, from delightful operettas to contemporary off-Broadway shows. Internationally recognized, Skylight is known for its artistic excellence, versatility and virtuoso ensemble productions.

The October 26 concert features Baldwin singing signature songs from her acclaimed performances in Hello Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Giant, and Big Fish while sharing personal anecdotes and stories about how each song became part of her life. Baldwin received a Tony Award nomination for her recent role as Irene Molloy in the revival of Hello Dolly!starring alongside Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. She was also nominated in 2009 for her starring role in Finian's Rainbow.

The Skylight Night concert is adapted from Baldwin's one-woman show, How Did You Get This Number? which completed a sold-out run at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below. Baldwin will be accompanied by her long-time friend and collaborator, Georgia Stitt. The concert will also feature songs from composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Kern, Frank Loesser and Kander & Ebb.

A native of Evanston, Ill., Baldwin grew up in Milwaukee and is a graduate of Shorewood High School, where she got her start as part of that school's acclaimed theatre program led by legendary drama teacher Barbara Gensler.

"I am looking forward to connecting with dear Milwaukee friends, including my first singing teacher, Lee Dougherty Ross, my Shorewood High School family, and offering my support to the outstanding legacy of Skylight Music Theatre on its 60th year," said Baldwin.

