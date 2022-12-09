Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep will present Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin in the Stackner Cabaret January 20 - March 19, 2023 starring Broadway's Tally Sessions. Effortlessly charming and charismatic, Dean Martin Rose from humble immigrant roots to embody the definition of cool as a Rat Pack heartthrob and one of America's most adored entertainers. Dino! transports us to a hip 1970s club where - accompanied by his signature drink in hand - the "King of Cool" entertains all by weaving personal stories with a smorgasbord of classic hits including "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "Everybody Loves Somebody," That's Amore" and more. Warm and endearing Dino! suavely shines the spotlight once again on this legendary star and the glory days of the nightclub crooner.

Dino! is directed by Jonathan Hetler and with creative team members set designer Sydney Lynne, costume designer Destiny Harris, lighting designer Lee Fiskness, sound designer Eric Backus, casting by Dale Brown and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

Dino! Is presented by Kristine and Wayne Lueders and is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producer James Phillips with Associate Producers Susan and Howard Hopwood and Mark and Jenny Kopetsky.

Dino! runs January 20 - March 19, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

About Tally Sessions

Broadway: Company, Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, Paramour, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: Giant (The Public Theatre), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!), and Yank!, Godspell and Hallelujah, Baby! (York Theatre). Tour: Legally Blonde, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Leading roles at Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, The Muny, Kansas City Rep, Asolo Rep, Westport Country Playhouse, Olney Theatre, Studio Theatre, The Kennedy Center. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Falling Water, Elementary and Burning Man. He is a recipient of South Florida's Carbonell Award and Denver's Henry Award, and a two-time nominee for the Helen Hayes Award and Connecticut Critics Circle Award.

www.thetallysessions.com and @tallysessions on Instagram/ Twitter

