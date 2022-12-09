Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Warm and endearing Dino! suavely shines the spotlight once again on this legendary star and the glory days of the nightclub crooner.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Milwaukee Rep will present Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin in the Stackner Cabaret January 20 - March 19, 2023 starring Broadway's Tally Sessions. Effortlessly charming and charismatic, Dean Martin Rose from humble immigrant roots to embody the definition of cool as a Rat Pack heartthrob and one of America's most adored entertainers. Dino! transports us to a hip 1970s club where - accompanied by his signature drink in hand - the "King of Cool" entertains all by weaving personal stories with a smorgasbord of classic hits including "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "Everybody Loves Somebody," That's Amore" and more. Warm and endearing Dino! suavely shines the spotlight once again on this legendary star and the glory days of the nightclub crooner.

Dino! is directed by Jonathan Hetler and with creative team members set designer Sydney Lynne, costume designer Destiny Harris, lighting designer Lee Fiskness, sound designer Eric Backus, casting by Dale Brown and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

Dino! Is presented by Kristine and Wayne Lueders and is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producer James Phillips with Associate Producers Susan and Howard Hopwood and Mark and Jenny Kopetsky.

Dino! runs January 20 - March 19, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

About Tally Sessions

Broadway: Company, Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, Paramour, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: Giant (The Public Theatre), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!), and Yank!, Godspell and Hallelujah, Baby! (York Theatre). Tour: Legally Blonde, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Leading roles at Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, The Muny, Kansas City Rep, Asolo Rep, Westport Country Playhouse, Olney Theatre, Studio Theatre, The Kennedy Center. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Falling Water, Elementary and Burning Man. He is a recipient of South Florida's Carbonell Award and Denver's Henry Award, and a two-time nominee for the Helen Hayes Award and Connecticut Critics Circle Award.

www.thetallysessions.com and @tallysessions on Instagram/ Twitter

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Ben Tajnai to Join A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEYS BROADWAY HITS at Skylight Music Th Photo
Ben Tajnai to Join A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS at Skylight Music Theatre
Skylight Music Theatre has announced that Ben Tajnai will join the cast of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits. Tajnai recently stepped in as a guest star and will now continue through December 31, 2022, except for performances on Dec. 13 (sensory friendly), Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REP Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REP
What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER? For almost 50 years, the Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol has been a beloved holiday tradition in Milwaukee. Freshly adapted by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements in 2016, the eye-popping spectacle delivers holiday magic and festive feelings to melt even the iciest of hearts. But there's a repetitive risk in tradition -- the inherent potential of sameness and boredom with doing the same thing year after year. Can a show, even one as impressive as A Christmas Carol, keep the flame alive?
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at photos of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, which has returned for the 47th Anniversary, playing now through December 24, 2022 in the historic Pabst Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Ben Tajnai to Join A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS at Skylight Music TheatreBen Tajnai to Join A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS at Skylight Music Theatre
December 8, 2022

Skylight Music Theatre has announced that Ben Tajnai will join the cast of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits. Tajnai recently stepped in as a guest star and will now continue through December 31, 2022, except for performances on Dec. 13 (sensory friendly), Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterPhotos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
December 1, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, which has returned for the 47th Anniversary, playing now through December 24, 2022 in the historic Pabst Theatre.
Downtown Organizations Unite To Launch Milwaukee Theater DistrictDowntown Organizations Unite To Launch Milwaukee Theater District
November 30, 2022

Nine performing arts and live entertainment organizations, along with other supportive entities, have announced the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District (MTD), which is designed to position Milwaukee's live entertainment scene as the best in the nation.
First Stage's Young Company to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in DecemberFirst Stage's Young Company to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in December
November 30, 2022

First Stage's Young Company, the Theater Academy's award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, will present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, one of Shakespeare's most popular and influential plays.
Renaissance Theaterworks Welcomes Back Marketing Director Sarah Kriger HwangRenaissance Theaterworks Welcomes Back Marketing Director Sarah Kriger Hwang
November 28, 2022

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), “theater by women, for everyone,” welcomes back Sarah Kriger Hwang as the company's Marketing Director. 
share