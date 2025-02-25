TO CATCH A THIEF World Premiere to be Presented at Skylight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skylight Music Theatre will debut the world premiere, staged concert reading of the new musical To Catch a Thief. Milwaukee area audiences have the opportunity to be the first to experience this captivating new musical adaptation of David Dodge's classic novel. The limited engagement will run March 14-15, 2025 at 7:30p onstage at Skylight's Cabot Theatre.

There will be a exciting pre-show events for each performance: The Skylight Season Announcement of the 25-26 season will take place at 7p on Friday, March 14th. A pre-show panel discussion will take place at 7p Saturday, March 15, featuring Kendal Lukrich, the granddaughter of To Catch a Thief novelist David Dodge, joined by the To Catch a Thief musical composer and lyricist/book writer, and the Skylight creative team.

Directed by Skylight's Artistic Director, Michael Unger, To Catch a Thief brings to life the thrilling tale of retired jewel thief John Robie, who must clear his name when a series of burglaries target wealthy tourists on the French Riviera. Featuring a lush score and a witty book, this musical promises suspense, romance, and a touch of glamour. Generations of crime and mystery fans cherish To Catch a Thief, a title frequently linked to Hitchcock's Oscar-winning 1955 film.

"We are very excited to bring the very first incarnation of this musical to Milwaukee and the Skylight stage. With a cast of many Skylight favorites, and some exciting newcomers, Skylight will, yet again, put its stamp on a brand-new musical work" said Michael Unger, Artistic Director and director of the reading. "This story, based on the famed novel, is a delightful and fizzy caper with a witty and wonderful script and score. We invite audiences to join us as we bring this exiting tale to life for the first time."

This world premiere staged reading will feature a cast of twenty-eight talented performers and a seven-piece orchestra, providing a rich and immersive experience for audiences. As a staged reading, this production will focus on the musical and dramatic elements, offering a glimpse into the creative process.

"It is a rare occurrence to be afforded a full-cast, public reading of a new musical, and rarer still to be offered the opportunity to do so in one of America's most beautiful regional theatres," said Kevin Purcell, composer of the new work. "I'm indebted to Michael Unger and Skylight for the confidence they have shown in To Catch A Thief in extending to Peter and me this remarkable opportunity."

