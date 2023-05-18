THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Bombshell Theatre This Summer

Bombshell Theatre Co. will present their sophomore production at the Broadway Theatre Center with L. Frank Baum's beloved classic, The Wizard of Oz. Based on the enduring 1900 children's book and its immortalized 1939 film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz has remained an enchanting musical journey around the world.

We're off to see the Wizard! The Wizard of Oz spins the enchanting story of young Dorothy Gale, who, along with her beloved dog Toto, is whisked away from her Kansas farm to the mystifying world of Oz. Caught in a whirlwind, she embarks on an extraordinary journey where she encounters Munchkins, a Scarecrow yearning for intellect, a Tin Man longing for a heart, a Lion in search of courage, and the malicious Wicked Witch of the West. As Dorothy and her new friends navigate their way to the Wizard, they find themselves entangled in an adventure of self-discovery, friendship, and the true meaning of home. Featuring unforgettable classics like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead," and "We're Off to See the Wizard."

There's No Place Like Home! Bombshell Theatre Company is ecstatic to be presenting the grand finale of their 2022 - 2023 season at the Broadway Theatre Center Black Box in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward!

Performance Dates:

Friday, July 28th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Location: Broadway Theatre Center Studio Black Box, 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tickets: Reserved Seating. Adults - $26.00, Seniors & Students - $24.00 (Additional $6 Fee added from Venue). Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at 414-291-7800.