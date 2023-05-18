THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Bombshell Theatre This Summer

Featuring unforgettable classics like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead," and "We're Off to See the Wizard."

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTER Photo 2 Review: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTER
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE GRACIOUS SISTERS Photo 3 Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE GRACIOUS SISTERS
Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company Photo 4 Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Bombshell Theatre Co. will present their sophomore production at the Broadway Theatre Center with L. Frank Baum's beloved classic, The Wizard of Oz. Based on the enduring 1900 children's book and its immortalized 1939 film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz has remained an enchanting musical journey around the world.

We're off to see the Wizard! The Wizard of Oz spins the enchanting story of young Dorothy Gale, who, along with her beloved dog Toto, is whisked away from her Kansas farm to the mystifying world of Oz. Caught in a whirlwind, she embarks on an extraordinary journey where she encounters Munchkins, a Scarecrow yearning for intellect, a Tin Man longing for a heart, a Lion in search of courage, and the malicious Wicked Witch of the West. As Dorothy and her new friends navigate their way to the Wizard, they find themselves entangled in an adventure of self-discovery, friendship, and the true meaning of home. Featuring unforgettable classics like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead," and "We're Off to See the Wizard."

There's No Place Like Home! Bombshell Theatre Company is ecstatic to be presenting the grand finale of their 2022 - 2023 season at the Broadway Theatre Center Black Box in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward!

Performance Dates:

  • Friday, July 28th, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 2:00 PM
  • Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, July 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM
  • Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 2:00 PM
  • Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, August 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Location: Broadway Theatre Center Studio Black Box, 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tickets: Reserved Seating. Adults - $26.00, Seniors & Students - $24.00 (Additional $6 Fee added from Venue). Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at 414-291-7800.




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

Skylight Music Theatre Hires Debbie Prater Mitchelson as Senior Director of Development Photo
Skylight Music Theatre Hires Debbie Prater Mitchelson as Senior Director of Development

Debbie Prater Mitchelson has been selected for the key leadership role of Senior Director of Development at Skylight Music Theatre.

Jerry Zaks Will Lead The Nations Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 202 Photo
Jerry Zaks Will Lead The Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program

Ten Chimneys Foundation has announced prominent director Jerry Zaks will serve as Master Teacher for the 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program, a national program to serve the future of American theater.

Milwaukees First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 Season Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 Season

First Stage has announced the retirement of Managing Director Betsy Corry, effective at the close of the 2022/23 production season.

Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This Photo
Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This Summer

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new immersive public art installation to the Marcus Performing Arts Center Outdoor Grounds in July 2023 with the return of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent.


More Hot Stories For You

Jerry Zaks Will Lead The Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship ProgramJerry Zaks Will Lead The Nation's Top Regional Theater Actors As Master Teacher For The 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program
Milwaukee's First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 SeasonMilwaukee's First Stage Managing Director Betsy Corry To Retire Following 2022/23 Season
Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This SummerRainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT Featuring Evanescent Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center This Summer
CYMBELINE Revealed as 2023 Shakespeare In The Park Touring ProductionCYMBELINE Revealed as 2023 Shakespeare In The Park Touring Production

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Bombshell Theatre Co. (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 101 Dalmations Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Stars Broadway Cabaret
Sunset Playhouse (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCING IN THE STREETS: Motown & Soul
Sunset Playhouse (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mill Street Live
Plymouth Arts Center (6/23-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's My Party: Hits of the '50s & '60s
Sunset Playhouse (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Spider's Web
Sunset Playhouse (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Sunset Playhouse (7/13-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Lake Country Playhouse (5/12-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You