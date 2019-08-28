THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW: A PUPPET PARODY Comes to The Marcus Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is bringing "That Golden Girls Show!" on October 24-26 to Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall as part of the Off Broadway series sponsored by Associated Bank and The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 30 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase now and SAVE by calling Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210/x213.



Set in that sassy Miami house in 1985, 'That Golden Girls Show!' is one of Off Broadway's biggest smash hits that parodies classic Golden Girls moments with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, to Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, manage her roommates and, all the while fending off a certain pesky ex-husband once and for all. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.







