Sunset Playhouse to Reopen its Doors With KERRY SINGS CARLY & KAREN

SUNSET PLAYHOUSE will re-open its doors for the first time since March 2020 with a special concert featuring KERRY HART BIENEMAN. The program, which pays tribute to superstars Carly Simon and Karen Carpenter, will be presented on May 22 and 23, 2021 in the Furlan Auditorium. Titled KERRY SINGS CARLY & KAREN, the show also includes guitarist CASEY OLSON, drummer TIM KARTH, and writer/narrator Peggy Peterson RYAN.

Carly Simon and Karen Carpenter have each received multiple awards and are widely recognized as two of the best female vocalists in the history of pop music. Drawing on the extensive repertoires of both, the show will feature chart-topping songs such as "You're So Vain," "We've Only Just Begun," "Anticipation," and "Yesterday Once More."

KERRY HART BIENEMAN (Music Director, pianist, vocalist) received a Master's Degree in Vocal Performance from Northwestern University and served as a voice professor at Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For the past several years she has been Music Director for Sunset's popular Musical MainStage Concert Series. CASEY OLSON (guitar, vocals) is well-known to audiences in Southeastern Wisconsin and received his Bachelor of Fine Art in Finger-Style Guitar from UWM's Peck School of the Arts. TIM KARTH (drums, vocals) holds a B.S. in Music Education from Carroll University and is in demand as a multi-instrumentalist and arranger through BtW Productions. Peggy Peterson RYAN (writer/narrator, vocals), also a Carroll graduate, is familiar to Sunset audiences from her many appearances with the Musical MainStage concert series and as producer of the popular SideNotes Cabarets.

In keeping with current health department recommendations, Sunset Playhouse has created extensive guidelines for the safety of our patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff. These guidelines will be in effect until future notice and details are available on Sunset's website, sunsetplayhouse.com.

Performances of KERRY SINGS CARLY & KAREN are Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 23 at 2:00 PM.