Skylight Night Fundraiser Starring Stephanie J. Block Raises Record Amount

Skylight Music Theatre held its annual Skylight Night fundraiser on Saturday, November 6, 2021 with entertainment by Broadway star and Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block.

The gala evening raised more than $65,000 to support Skylight Music Theatre, the highest amount since 2009. Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state.

The gala evening was held at the Woman's Club of Wisconsin and featured the concert, gourmet dinner and live auction with items ranging from Bucks tickets to a Colorado condo vacation package to a walk-on role in Skylight's upcoming production of Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Stephanie J. Block is a Tony Award winner for her performance as "Star" in The Cher Show (2019), and a three-time Tony Award nominee. She is best known for her leading roles in Wicked, Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and 9 to 5: The Musical. Block was accompanied by music director Andrew Resnick, who led a trio with Michael "Ding" Lorenz on drums and Timothy Archbold on cello. The concert included special guest Sebastian Arcelus, who is Block's husband and known for his work on Broadway and on television's House of Cards and Madam Secretary.

Co-chairs for the event were Irene and Walt Skipper. Skylight Night Standing Ovation sponsors were Quarles & Brady and the Stollenwerk Family Foundation; Curtain Call sponsors Foley & Lardner, Michael Best & Friedrich, Kelyniam Inc, CLP Capital and support of community partners Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel and Snapdragon Flowers of Elm Grove.

Founded in 1959, Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mission is to bring the full spectrum of music theatre works to a wide and diverse audience in celebration of the musical and theatrical arts and their reflection of the human condition.

Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 62nd season in 2021-2022.