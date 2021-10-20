Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast & Team for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Skylight Music Theatre will present the hit musical Little Shop of Horrors November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022, offering hilarious entertainment for the whole family during the holidays and New Year. In-person performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.

This quirky and beloved musical is a disarmingly funny love story featuring what is probably the most famous carnivorous plant in musical theatre history. The show has become a worldwide phenomenon, devouring the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years.

The score, by creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin), blends pop, doo-wop, Broadway, and Motown into heartfelt songs including "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green."

Artistic Director Michael Unger will mark his Skylight mainstage directorial debut with Little Shop of Horrors. Unger was appointed as Artistic Director in September 2019, but his inaugural mainstage season was impacted by the pandemic. Little Shop was originally scheduled for November 2020 but then postponed.

Skylight recently celebrated its return to live, in-person musicals with their first show in the Cabot Theatre since the shutdown, a smash hit run of The Full Monty, which left audiences cheering.

"Little Shop has been on our list to revive ever since it was a hit at Skylight in 2003," said Unger. "We were getting close to opening this show over a year ago, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Our wonderful and diverse local cast is thrilled to pick up where we left off. I think we are all ravenous to return to this timeless, fun and beloved musical."

Music Director David Bonofiglio, who has worked with Skylight frequently, will lead the band. Broadway choreographer Lisa Shriver will make her Skylight debut.

Little Shop of Horrors was made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz. An acclaimed revival starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) is currently generating buzz off-Broadway.

Performance Details:



LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Nov. 19, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Michael Unger

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

Sponsored by Private Asset Management - Baird

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Michael Unger***

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Choreographer - Lisa Shriver***

Scenic Designer - Brian Prather**

Costume Designer - Kristina Sneshkoff

Lighting Designer - Graham Kindred**

Sound Designer - John Tanner

Production Stage Manager - Kate Ferdinandi*

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association,

the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**The Scenic and Lighting designers are represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829.

*** A member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CAST

Audrey II (Puppet) - Gabriella Ashlin

Audrey II (Voice) - Aaron Reese Boseman

Ronnette - Raven Dockery

Mushnik - David Flores

Orin - Seth K. Hale

Audrey - Ashley Oviedo

Crystal - Brandite Reed

Seymour - Kevin James Sievert

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org