Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS HOLIDAY SPECIAL is the Best Gift This Season

Get ready to be delighted. The Golden Girls Holiday Special is back for its 8th year, bringing some Miami sunshine to Milwaukee this December. Presented by Purse String Productions and directed by Robert T. Sharon, this play with drag and music runs December 5–22, 2024, at three locations: LaCage Nightclub from December 5–15, Waukesha Civic Theater from December 18–19, and UW-Parkside from December 21–22.



You may have guessed this isn’t your traditional night of holiday theater. Not only is there the aforementioned drag, there’s also dinner and dessert included in the price of admission. And the audience is invited to take photos and videos and share them to their heart’s content. The vibe is come-as-you-are, cute, and cozy.



Set in the girls’ iconic living room and kitchen, the scenic design (Caroline Dischell) is picture-perfect with its oversized florals and beachy rattan. Transition music (lighting/sound by Shane O’Neil) makes it feel as though you’re at a live taping of the original show.



Now for the girls themselves. There’s the sweetly feather-brained Rose, endearingly played by Brendan Herr. Dear Ruthie brings the quick-witted and grounded Dorothy to life with uncanny perfection—her voice, mannerisms, and presence are unreal. The glamorous Dita Von is the fun-loving and fashionable Blanche. And Marcee Doherty putters around and squawks just as she should as Sofia. They’re a fab foursome. Rounding out the cast are Jennifer A. Larsen as Blanche’s sister Virginia, and Bryan Quinn as “Two Legs” and Stan. The chemistry is great, the jokes and quips land, and the comedic timing is plenty dialed in.



Writer Anthony Torti has created a script that is reverent of its source material. Yes there are super-fun and sparkly drag numbers with punchy choreo (Doug Clemmons) and some laugh-aloud costumes (Aria Thornton and Andrea Toussaint), but it otherwise feels like you’re watching an episode of the Golden Girls.



I understand that, in past years, the holiday show has had a holiday theme—but this time it does not. That doesn’t detract from the experience, but it does leave it less festive. That said, there is an underlying heart to The Golden Girls Holiday Special, and that makes the whole thing a charmer for the holidays or any season.



Snag your tickets for The Golden Girls Holiday Special—and don’t forget to tip the performers! Bring cash or use the QR code in the playbill.

