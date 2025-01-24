Review: Musical THE CRAIC is Snug Irish Fun at MILWAUKEE REP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To say The Milwaukee Rep’s The Craic is good fun would be redundant. The word “craic” (pronounced crack) essentially means “fun” in Irish. This world premier written by Mark Clements and Deanie Vallone is not just good fun, but also a cozy theatrical hug. The Craic invites us out of the bleak midwinter to a space filled with the warm voices, oustanding instrumentalists, easy laughter, toe-tapping trad tunes, and heart-tugging ballads.



Clements was wise to launch a show that feels like a love letter to Ireland in a town that’s home to a world-renowned annual Irish Fest. Milwaukee has a mighty strong contingent of “Kiss Me I’m Irish.” If you’re one such person, The Craic is tailor-made for you. It’s also a fit for anyone who loves folk music, storytelling, exploring cultures, or just enjoys good music and great performances.



The stage is set as the pub itself—the audience, its patrons, all there to witness a traditional Irish music session. Scenic design (Emily Lotz) features vintage tchotchkes, a glowy fireplace, a framed print of the Titanic, antique books and lamps, and an overall lived-in feeling. Costumes by Mason Baria (and an ad in the program for Cedarburg’s Irish Boutique) make one want to spring for a new wool sweater.



But enough about the vibes. The story follows five friends coming together to play traditional Irish music. Over the course of the set, they grapple with goodbyes and homecomings, growing up and letting go. The story doesn’t necessarily make the show—the music does that—but it frames the songs and lets the players shed some light on the lore.



Those players are Trevor Lindley Craft as Cairan, Luke Darnell as John, Megan Loomis as Kathleen, Alexander Sovronsky as Christy, and Claire-Frances Sullivan as Aiofe. Each is as remarkable a vocalist as they are a musician and storyteller. Sidebar: Two of these, Craft and Sullivan, have led productions of Once in the past. After seeing them here, I can’t help but wish that the Rep would stage that show and reunite these two.



Back to The Craic: Those well-versed in Irish music may find themselves mouthing the words to “Molly Malone” or “Tell Me Ma.” Prepare to be misty-eyed over “Danny Boy”—Loomis and Sullivan sing wonderfully together. And throughout the show, harmonies enchant. Upbeat tunes will have you clapping, stomping, or both at once. Sovronsky is a particularly marvelous musician, opening the second act by playing five instruments at once. But each of these performers is an astonishing talent, switching instruments left and right with ease.



In short, The Craic is a sweet, endearing treat that’s lovely on the ears. Anyone with an affinity for Irish music, culture, or folkloric fun shouldn’t miss it. It’s an antidote to these chilling times—mirthful, snug, and heartfelt. The parting song wishes “joy be to you all,” and The Craic is just that: a joy.



Photo Credit: Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

