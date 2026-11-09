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Review: JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN at Milwaukee Rep

The production runs through January 3rd

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Review: JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN at Milwaukee Rep

In “JP Coletta’s Rock n Roll Piano Man,” the humor, history and audience engagement are the keys to the fun, fast-paced musical journey – Coletta’s mastery of another 88 keys doesn’t hurt either.

The show is conceived, arranged and musically directed by Coletta, who takes center stage with lead vocals and piano. He is joined by Nathan Yates Douglass on bass and vocals, Chance Michael Wall on guitar and Casey D’Sola on drums.

The quartet pays tribute to the rock n roll piano men — and one woman — from the 1950s though the 1980s. “Piano Man” includes the classics but keeps the tone original and unexpected.  They highlights well-known artists such as Stevie Wonder and Elton John as well as pianists that were rarely center stage, such as of the Four Seasons’ principal song writer Bob Gaudio.

Not surprisingly, Coletta also highlights Jerry Lee Lewis, who he has portrayed in “Million Dollar Quartet.”  Coletta’s entertaining acrobatics during the JLL songs made the piano bench superfluous.

Coletta gave Douglass and Wall’s vocals space to shine – while he took well-earned mini-breaks.  The entire quartet shined on the spare Stacker stage and intimate cabaret setting thanks to lighting designer Petr Williams and sound designer Nick Depinto.

Pictured L to R: Casey D’Sola, Nathan Yates Douglass,JP Coletta and Chance Michael Wall. Photo by Michael Brosilow

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