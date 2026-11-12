My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN Trailer at Milwaukee Rep
The Stackner Cabaret concert production runs through January 3, with limited seats left for many performances.
A new trailer for JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN offers a preview of the concert production now running at the Stackner Cabaret at Milwaukee Rep. The video highlights the piano-driven hits and high-energy performances that make up the show.
The production is a musical journey through rock history. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote that the show 'lights up' the Stackner Cabaret, and BroadwayWorld's coverage described it as a 'fun, fast-paced musical journey.' The run continues through January 3.
According to the theater, many performances have fewer than 10 tickets remaining. Milwaukee Rep has previously shared a rehearsal clip of 'Superstition' and a performance clip of 'Great Balls of Fire' from the production.
In BroadwayWorld's review of the production, the show is described as conceived, arranged and musically directed by Coletta, who takes center stage on lead vocals and piano. He is joined by Nathan Yates Douglass on bass and vocals, Chance Michael Wall on guitar and Casey D'Sola on drums.
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