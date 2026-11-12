 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN Trailer at Milwaukee Rep

The Stackner Cabaret concert production runs through January 3, with limited seats left for many performances.

By:


A new trailer for JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN offers a preview of the concert production now running at the Stackner Cabaret at Milwaukee Rep. The video highlights the piano-driven hits and high-energy performances that make up the show.

The production is a musical journey through rock history. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote that the show 'lights up' the Stackner Cabaret, and BroadwayWorld's coverage described it as a 'fun, fast-paced musical journey.' The run continues through January 3.

According to the theater, many performances have fewer than 10 tickets remaining. Milwaukee Rep has previously shared a rehearsal clip of 'Superstition' and a performance clip of 'Great Balls of Fire' from the production.

In BroadwayWorld's review of the production, the show is described as conceived, arranged and musically directed by Coletta, who takes center stage on lead vocals and piano. He is joined by Nathan Yates Douglass on bass and vocals, Chance Michael Wall on guitar and Casey D'Sola on drums.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS

Gravity and Other Myths in Milwaukee, WI Gravity and Other Myths
Marcus Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/13)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in Milwaukee, WI Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Racine Theatre Guild (12/11-12/20)
Skylight in Milwaukee, WI Skylight
Renaissance Theataerworks (3/21-4/11)
'Twas the Month Before Christmas in Milwaukee, WI 'Twas the Month Before Christmas
Sunset Playhouse (12/03-12/20)
Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages in Milwaukee, WI Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages
Skylight Music Theatre (4/16-5/02)
Hana's Suitcase in Milwaukee, WI Hana's Suitcase
Racine Theatre Guild (4/09-4/18)
At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen in Milwaukee, WI At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen
Next Act Theatre (4/21-5/09)
JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man in Milwaukee, WI JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man
Stackner Cabaret (11/06-1/03)
DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! in Milwaukee, WI DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
First Stage (11/21-12/27)
A Christmas Carol in Milwaukee, WI A Christmas Carol
Lake Country Playhouse & Academy (11/27-12/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets