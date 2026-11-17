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Forte Theatre Company will present Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play, December 11-20, 2026. Directed by Lydia Rose Eiche & Abby James, this is Forte's second production of its seventh season.

With music by Jon Lorenz and book by Lance Arthur Smith, the musical is based on the 1947 American film of the same name. The presentation of this musical within a radio play has become a Forte Theatre Company holiday tradition. While some aspects of the production will be familiar (the nostalgia, the gorgeous melodies, and several returning actors), many will be new to repeat audiences. These include previously unheard tunes and fresh faces in several roles, including this year's young ingénue in the role of Susan Walker.

Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play's cast features: Robert Zimmerman (Fools, The West Allis Players) as Kristofer Van Lisberg/Kris Kringle, Ava Piemeisel (Annie, Forte Theatre Company) as Gracie DeMarco/Susan Walker, Vivian Romano (Annie, Fortey) as Cordelia Ragsdale/Doris Walker, Lydia Rose Eiche (Annie, Forte) as Olivia Glatt, Dylan Thomas (Annie, Forte) as Grady Williams/Fred Gailey, Michael Trimboli (Annie, Forte) as Wallace Ainsley, Alex Chilsen (Annie, Forte) as Alex Mialdo, and Jim Van Deusen (Waitress High School Version Premier, Wauwatosa West H.S.) as Ari Wolfe/Foley Artist. Molly Kempfer (Gaslight, Forward Theatre) and Caleb Lawrence serve as swings for this production, and Alexus Coleman (Miracle on 34th Street, Forte Theatre Company) understudies Gracie DeMarco.

Miracle on 34th Street is directed by Lydia Rose Eiche & Abby James (Mamma Mia!, Forte Theatre Company), music directed by Alex Chilsen, with lighting design by Dylan Davidson (Arsenic & Old Lace, Fond du Lac Community Theatre), costume design by Nikki Heiniger (Annie, Forte), and Sound Design by Liam Ledford (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Fond du Lac Community Theatre).

Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play runs for 8 performances, December 11-20, at the Martin Luther Theater, 5201 S. 76th Street in Greendale. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634

The race is on for the Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Rhode Center for the Arts 9% 2 COME FROM AWAY Milwaukee Repertory Theater 9% 3 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Lakeland Players 9% 4 1776 Musical Masquers 6% 5 FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 6% Best Play 1 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Lakeside Players 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE KAPA Repertory Theatre 7% 3 2026 SNOWDANCE® 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL Sixth Street Theatre 6% 4 SENSE & SENSIBILITY Waukesha Civic Theatre 6% 5 A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE Lakeland Players 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Rhode Center for the Arts 18% 2 Over Our Head Players 9% 3 Waukesha Civic Theatre 8% 4 Lake Country Playhouse & Academy 7% 5 Lakeland Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Chase Portner - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Rhode Center for the Arts 10% 2 KyraJo Petit-Walla - THE PROM Waukesha Civic Theatre 7% 3 Micah Friedman - THE SPITFIRE GRILL Skylight Music Theatre 7% 4 Riley Luettgen - REEFER MADNESS Outskirts Theatre Co 6% 5 Bekah Rose - FIREBRINGER Over Our Head Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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