"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Forte Theatre Company Will Present MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET as Live Musical Radio Play in Greendale
Forte Theatre Company's holiday production of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET runs at Martin Luther Theater in Greendale.
Forte Theatre Company will present Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play, December 11-20, 2026. Directed by Lydia Rose Eiche & Abby James, this is Forte's second production of its seventh season.
With music by Jon Lorenz and book by Lance Arthur Smith, the musical is based on the 1947 American film of the same name. The presentation of this musical within a radio play has become a Forte Theatre Company holiday tradition. While some aspects of the production will be familiar (the nostalgia, the gorgeous melodies, and several returning actors), many will be new to repeat audiences. These include previously unheard tunes and fresh faces in several roles, including this year's young ingénue in the role of Susan Walker.
Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play's cast features: Robert Zimmerman (Fools, The West Allis Players) as Kristofer Van Lisberg/Kris Kringle, Ava Piemeisel (Annie, Forte Theatre Company) as Gracie DeMarco/Susan Walker, Vivian Romano (Annie, Fortey) as Cordelia Ragsdale/Doris Walker, Lydia Rose Eiche (Annie, Forte) as Olivia Glatt, Dylan Thomas (Annie, Forte) as Grady Williams/Fred Gailey, Michael Trimboli (Annie, Forte) as Wallace Ainsley, Alex Chilsen (Annie, Forte) as Alex Mialdo, and Jim Van Deusen (Waitress High School Version Premier, Wauwatosa West H.S.) as Ari Wolfe/Foley Artist. Molly Kempfer (Gaslight, Forward Theatre) and Caleb Lawrence serve as swings for this production, and Alexus Coleman (Miracle on 34th Street, Forte Theatre Company) understudies Gracie DeMarco.
Miracle on 34th Street is directed by Lydia Rose Eiche & Abby James (Mamma Mia!, Forte Theatre Company), music directed by Alex Chilsen, with lighting design by Dylan Davidson (Arsenic & Old Lace, Fond du Lac Community Theatre), costume design by Nikki Heiniger (Annie, Forte), and Sound Design by Liam Ledford (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Fond du Lac Community Theatre).
Miracle on 34th Street, A Live Musical Radio Play runs for 8 performances, December 11-20, at the Martin Luther Theater, 5201 S. 76th Street in Greendale. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634
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