Video: JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN Rehearsal at Milwaukee Rep

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Rehearsal footage from JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN offers a look at 'Superstition,' the Stevie Wonder hit featured in the upcoming production at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The clip was filmed in rehearsal and shows the number being prepared ahead of the show's run.

JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN is a concert-style production built around hit songs from decade-defining artists. According to the theater, the show combines world-class musicianship with feel-good favorites. A previous BroadwayWorld story reported that the production traces the history of rock 'n' roll piano music, moving from early work by Little Richard and Fats Domino through Ray Charles and into the catalogs of Elton John and Billy Joel.

The production is scheduled to run November 6, 2026 through January 3, 2027, as part of Milwaukee Rep's 2026/27 Season in the Associated Bank Theater Center.

Coletta has also been featured in earlier material tied to the show. Milwaukee Rep previously shared an in-studio clip of him playing 'Great Balls of Fire' on piano, a song connected to his earlier turn as Jerry Lee Lewis at the theater, as reported in BroadwayWorld's coverage of that performance.

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