"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: November 15, 2026
Sixteen answers built from a rehearsal-room sneak peek, a pair of family-friendly casting announcements and a wave of stage-and-screen reunions.
This week's BroadwayWorld Crossword is ready to solve. It has 16 answers in a 17x17 grid: four people, six shows and six theatre terms. The clues draw on a busy week of news, so regular readers should find a few old friends in the grid.
The headlines ran from a first look inside a rehearsal room to new casting for a beloved family story. There was a familiar cast set to return to a favorite role, and a concert lineup announced for a well-loved score. A West End premiere rounded out the week. You will not find any of the names here, but they are all in the puzzle.
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Play the November 15 Crossword
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