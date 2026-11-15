Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: November 15, 2026

This week's BroadwayWorld Crossword is ready to solve. It has 16 answers in a 17x17 grid: four people, six shows and six theatre terms. The clues draw on a busy week of news, so regular readers should find a few old friends in the grid.

The headlines ran from a first look inside a rehearsal room to new casting for a beloved family story. There was a familiar cast set to return to a favorite role, and a concert lineup announced for a well-loved score. A West End premiere rounded out the week. You will not find any of the names here, but they are all in the puzzle.

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Play the November 15 Crossword

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