My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep
Cast members discuss the revolving set and special effects of the Pabst Theater production.
Milwaukee Rep unveiled a first look at its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, featuring cast members Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Reese Madigan and Emily S. Chang. In the clip, the performers discuss what brings audiences back to the historic Pabst Theater year after year for what the company calls Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition.
The video points to a revolving set and special effects as part of the staging. A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits over the course of a single night and given a chance at redemption.
Performances begin December 2 at the Pabst Theater. Matt Daniels is again playing Scrooge, as he has in the company's prior productions of the show, according to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage. Arredondo played Fred in last season's 50th anniversary company.
Milwaukee Rep has staged the production for more than 50 years, and it has drawn over 1.5 million guests over its history, as noted in a retrospective video the company shared. The 2026 run is scheduled through December 24.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Gravity and Other Myths
Marcus Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/13)
|
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Racine Theatre Guild (12/11-12/20)
|
Skylight
Renaissance Theataerworks (3/21-4/11)
|
'Twas the Month Before Christmas
Sunset Playhouse (12/03-12/20)
|
Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages
Skylight Music Theatre (4/16-5/02)
|
Hana's Suitcase
Racine Theatre Guild (4/09-4/18)
|
At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen
Next Act Theatre (4/21-5/09)
|
JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man
Stackner Cabaret (11/06-1/03)
|
DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
First Stage (11/21-12/27)
|
A Christmas Carol
Lake Country Playhouse & Academy (11/27-12/13)