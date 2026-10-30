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Video: Milwaukee Rep Celebrates Over 50 Years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A look back at a production that began outside the Pabst Theater decades ago.

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has shared a retrospective video marking more than 50 years of its annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The clip traces the production's origins and its growth into a long-running holiday fixture for the company.

According to the theater, the production traces back to what is described as a stroke of inspiration one snowy night outside the Pabst Theater, an origin point that set in motion what has become an annual staging of Charles Dickens' story at Milwaukee Rep. Over its run, the production has drawn more than 1.5 million guests, per the theater.

Milwaukee Rep's 2026 staging of A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs December 2 through 24, with Matt Daniels again playing Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he has held in the company's prior mountings of the show. The retrospective video arrives as the company marks the production's anniversary year, framing the current season's run within that longer history.

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