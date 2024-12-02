Review: Holiday Classic RUDOLPH THE MUSICAL Returns to FIRST STAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From a catchy song to an iconic television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a certified holiday classic. Now over a decade since its debut, First Stage’s musical production of Rudolph, directed and conceived by Jeff Frank, is a classic in its own right.



I’ve seen Rudolph at First Stage before, but what struck me this time was the top-notch caliber of production and talent. You walk into the theater and are transported to the Rankin and Bass North Pole. As the show starts, white-clad puppeteers blend with the snowy scene to bring arctic critters to life. These critters look just like the ones in the television special—baked-in nostalgia for the parents, undeniable adorableness for the little ones.



We’re first greeted by Sam the Snowman, played jovially by James Carrington. A chorus of elves perform cute, snappy choreography (choreo by Ami Majeskie) in picture-perfect pink and blue elf costumes (costume, scenic & puppet designs by Brandon Kirkham). The elf ensemble really nails the likes of “When Santa Claus Gets Your Letter” and “We Are Santa’s Elves,” showcasing strong vocals and a knack for choreo and comedy. We also meet Santa (David Flores) and Mrs. Claus (Karen Estrada)—a very merry pair.



Rounding out the adult cast are reindeer and more: Zach Thomas Woods plays both the barking Coach Comet and the boisterous Yukon Cornelius. He’s a total hoot. Tim Rebers and Jamie Mercado are Donner and Mrs. Donner, respectively. Rebers also doubles as the show’s Music Director, while Mercado is also one of the “Snokens”—scenic puppet masters, moving set pieces and lifting the flying reindeer. The Snokens literally carry the show. Timothy J. Linn is the lead Snoken with J.T Backes rounding out the bunch. Backes also plays the grumpy Boss Elf and fretful Charlie in the Box.



Now for the young performers. I saw the Gold cast, starring Silvia Stoeger as Rudolph and Maryn Davis as Hermey. Together, they’re a perfect duo of misfits, each with strong voices, comedic timing, and natural ease on stage. As the darling doe Clarice, Amelia Sajdak sings a sincerely sweet “There’s Always Tomorrow.” These young leads are a joy.



In addition to all this talent, the set design, costumes, and puppets for Rudolph are mighty magical. One of the best puppets? The giant Bumble, of course! One of the best scenes? The “storm of the century,” complete with fog, snow, and gusts of wind strong enough to set an elf airborne. Shoutouts to Jason Fassl (Lighting Designer), Jessica Baker (Assistant Lighting Designer), Matt Whitmore (Sound Designer), Kelly L. Schwartz (Production Stage Manager), and Aminah Rockett and Vivan Madson (Assistant Stage Managers).



In all, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical is a wholly enchanting experience—the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with kids of all ages. And there really are kids of all ages at this show, from actual babies to the young at heart. Rudolph is 75 minutes with one intermission. Snacks in the lobby are $1 (bring cash!). My Christmas wish is that Rudolph keeps flying back to First Stage every few years to enchant even more kids. Catch this year’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical at Milwaukee’s First Stage through December 29th.



Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo

