Renaissance Theaterworks To Produce BUYER & CELLAR, by Jonathan Tolins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renaissance Theaterworks will conclude their 32nd season with a one-actor comedy, BUYER & CELLAR by Jonathan Tolins, March 23rd - April 13th with preview performances on March 21st and 22nd, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

Alex, an out-of-work actor, lands a bizarre gig working in the make-believe shopping arcade located in the cellar of Barbra Streisand's Malibu estate. He spends his days alone dusting the inventory, until one day the Lady Herself comes downstairs Ready to Play pretend. What follows feels like bonding in the basement but Alex longs to be invited upstairs. BUYER & CELLAR is an irresistible comedy about the price of fame, the cost of living, and the oddest of odd jobs.

Directed by Ray Jivoff and featuring Doug Clemons, this BUYER & CELLAR will be co-produced with Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay.

The playwright wrote of the play, "BUYER AND CELLAR began with a joke. In 2010, my husband brought home a copy of the newly published My Passion for Design by Barbra Streisand from our local library. The two of us flipped through its impeccably art-directed pages in delight and awe. Like many others who stumbled upon this remarkable cultural artifact, we were particularly struck by the shopping mall in Barbra's basement, that street of shops built to store Barbra's vast collections of antiques, costumes, and assorted tchotchkes. (Yes, it really does exist.) I said, ‘How'd you like to be the guy who works down there?' And thus BUYER & CELLAR was born."

Tickets are available at rtwmke.org 24 hours-a-day, by phone at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 2 hours before performances. $16 Affordable Cost Tickets (ACT) are available to purchase online or at the box office for Wednesday Matinee, Thursday and Friday Performances.

Ticket prices range from $16 to $49 (including taxes and fees). Full list of performance dates, times and special performances below.

Comments