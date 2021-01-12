Renaissance Theaterworks Announces Co-Production Of PAINTING FOR ONE: PAINT IN A BOX

Renaissance Theaterworks & Adirondack Theatre Festival have announced the co-production of PAINTING FOR ONE: PAINT IN A BOX, a live, interactive experience beginning February 9 through February 20, 2021.

The fun starts a few days before the live event when people receive a mystery box on their doorstep and are advised to open it only after the show starts. Inside the box, they will find canvas and paints, and will be following along with Andy and Laura to make it a masterpiece in a night where wine and art meets live theater. One small change: Laura isn't here. She's gone. But... Andy's here, live... from the living room they once shared... and he's ready to make this blank canvas into a stunning piece of art with their eager audiences! Also, due to budget cuts, Andy may need to host a few more shows throughout the evening... Also, the future of the station may be at stake. But... it'll be fine, right? Yeah... yeah it'll be... fine...

PAINTING FOR ONE: PAINT IN A BOX is RTW's third and final offering of IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT, a series of live, interactive virtual experiences that entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes. All shows will include a box mailed to the ticket holder prior to the show, which will fuel their at-home, interactive experience. Shows are appropriate for all ages.

"Do you love creating your own paintings? If so, PAINTING FOR ONE: PAINT IN A BOX is the quarantine activity you've been waiting for!" says Lisa Rasmussen, Managing Director.

"Renaissance Theaterworks is thrilled to bring this live, interactive, totally unique theater experience to our audiences! As the weather grows colder and outdoor gatherings prove more difficult, IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT offers a fun way to be social - safely. Although this is a bit of a departure from our typical provocative offerings, we are happy to provide an entertaining evening for the whole family," states RTW founder & Artistic Director Suzan Fete.

"Our goal from the start was to create entertainment that isn't a consolation prize for not having live theatre, but instead to develop an iteration of live theatre that benefits specifically from being digital. We're not putting our art form on Zoom, we're creating an art form for Zoom," adds Chad Rabinovitz, Adirondack Theatre Producing Artistic Director.

"Our goal for now is to create something that can have a life well beyond quarantine," Rabinovitz says. "These theatrical experiences are not only a pandemic-proof, cost effective solution for the current climate, but they're also an opportunity to generate ancillary income even when things return to normal without taking up additional seats in a venue - all while extending value and reach to any patron base. And, even better, it puts more actors to work at a time when we're struggling to do what we can to employ as many artists as possible."

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 414-273-0800, or through the Renaissance Theaterworks' website: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/paint-in-a-box/