Professional Theatre To The Suburbs With THE SOUND OF MUSIC

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, this is a theatrical experience for the whole family!

Sep. 20, 2022  

Forte Theatre Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, October 7 - 16th, 2022. Directed by Randall Dodge, this is Forte's mainstage production debut at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, The Sound of Music takes place in Austria in 1938. An exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, this is a theatrical experience for the whole family!

The Sound of Music cast features Sarah Zapiain (Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Forte Theatre Company) as Maria von Trapp, Kathy Pyeatt (Tosca, Asheville Lyric Opera) as Mother Abbess, Matt Specht (The Best Brothers, Boulevard Theatre) as Captain von Trapp, Ryan Jay (TMJ4 News & The Morning Blend) as Max Detweiler and Maya Danks (Babel, The Constructivists) as Elsa Schrader.

The Sound of Music is directed by Randall Dodge and music directed by Paul Helm (A Charlie Brown Christmas, First Stage), with set design by Robert Sagadin (Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Forte Theatre), choreography by Silken Amelia (Legally Blonde, Fine Arts Academy), costume design by Mary Grace Siegel (Matilda the Musical, Waukesha Civic Theatre), lighting design and stage managed by Abby James (Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Forte Theatre),

The Sound of Music runs for 6 performances, October 7-16, 2022, at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin (8222 S 51st Street, Franklin WI 53132). Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634.


