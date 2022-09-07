Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marie will share stories about the journey of her play Boswell.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Playwright Marie Kohler to Discuss Her Play BOSWELL at Boswell Book Company This Month

Marie Kohler will appear at Boswell Book Company to talk about her play Boswell and to present scene readings from the play with director Laura Gordon and American Players Theatre actors Brian Mani and Ty Fanning.

Dates & Time: Monday, September 19, 6:30 pm

Join Milwaukee-based playwright Marie Kohler for a presentation and dramatic scene reading from her play titled Boswell. Marie will share stories about the journey of her play Boswell from her discovery of his Journals in the library of her family home, to being inspired to write the first version of the play for Renaissance Theaterworks, to its successful run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and now to its exciting opening Off-Broadway this fall. Boswell director Laura Gordon and accomplished American Player Theatre actors Brian Mani and Ty Fanning will join Marie and present scene readings from the play.

Kohler's Boswell is set in the 1950s when an American graduate student discovers lost journals from James Boswell's wild and woolly Tour of the Scottish Hebrides with Samuel Johnson. She falls in love with the lively narrative and the possibility of a more authentic life.

Event Details:

Location: Boswell Book Company; 2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI. 53211

Cost: The event is free to attend, but advance registration is required.

Click here to register at mariekohlermke.eventbrite.com

Website: Boswell Book Company

Phone: 414-332-1181

