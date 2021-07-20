Pink Umbrella Will Premiere its First Live Production SHINE! This Month

New theatre company Pink Umbrella will present its premiere production, SHINE! this month.

SHINE! is a story of six people coming out of COVID and emerging back into the community. Unsure and unsteady, they find their way together in this newly devised non-verbal piece.

James Fletcher, writer and director, and Molly Kiefer, movement director, take you on a 45 minute sensory immersive journey through sights and sounds of community, connection and creation.

SHINE! will run July 25 at Milwaukee County and July 31 at Washington Park. RSVP at https://www.pinkumbrellatheater.org/shine.

Pink Umbrella Theater Company is dedicated to providing a platform to amplify the voices of Disabled Artists ages four through adult.

Founded in September 2018, Pink Umbrella Theater is a fully inclusive theater company working alongside 70+ actors.

Teaching artists, trained in theater and special ed, use the following pedagogy in our classrooms and rehearsal halls:

Presume Competence

Allow for Processing Time

Maintain Flexibility

Encourage Advocacy

These four tenets create a safe, nurturing environment for all to thrive!

Learn more at https://www.pinkumbrellatheater.org/.