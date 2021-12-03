Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Dec. 3, 2021  

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Check out photos below!

Lee E. Ernst takes the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and joins returning cast members Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Chris Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig and Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit. New this year is local favorite Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Fezziwig and Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past. Kantor was last seen in the Quadracci Powerhouse in The Legend of Georgia McBride and Things I Know to be True.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements with associate director Leda Hoffman. The production features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coaching by Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, with stage managers Becca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

The cast

Lee E. Ernst

: James Pickering, Carrie Hitchcock and Lee E. Ernst

The cast

Rana Roman, Sierra Fuller, Zion Lavoe, Braden Crothers, Rogelio Raul Noriega Joseph, Zoah Hirano, Lainey Techtmann and Reese Madigan

Michael Kostreva, Paxton Haley, Gabriela Bastardo, Lee E. Ernst, Ruth Ohlendorf, Ziva Lavoe and Quinn Sison.

The cast

Lee E. Ernst, Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Jared Brandt Hoover, Vivian Vaeth and Todd Denning

Lee E. Ernst

Lee E. Ernst and Mark Corkins

Lee E. Ernst and Kevin Kantor

Todd Denning and Lee E. Ernst

Lee E. Ernst and Jamey Feshold

Lee E. Ernst

Rana Roman, Sierra Fuller, Zion Lavoe, Braden Crothers, Rogelio Raul Noriega Joseph, Zoah Hirano, Lainey Techtmann and Reese Madigan


