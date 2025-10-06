Photos: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's New Associated Bank Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's nearly completed Associated Bank Theater Center. After seven years of planning and nearly 240,000 construction work hours, these photos offer a first look at the groundbreaking new performance and community space, designed by EUA and theater consultants Fisher Dachs Associates, ahead of its ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening concert with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters on October 11, 2025.



The modernized and expanded 152,500-square-foot Associated Bank Theater Center encompasses the completely gutted and reimagined historic former powerplant that has been home to the theater since 1987. A newly constructed glass building connects all theaters in the complex to the shared multi-level lobby for the first time.

3 STATE-OF-THE-ART PERFORMANCE VENUES

Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Herro-Franke Studio Theater (to be completed in Phase II of construction in February 2026)

Stackner Cabaret

EXPANDED SPACES AND SERVICES

An impressive three level lobby with ample restrooms, readily available concessions and plenty of seating

Event spaces, a full-service restaurant and an elegant donor lounge

An innovative education center serving 20,000+ students annually

Industry-leading accessibility programs and adaptive technology



Photo credit: Peter McCullough

