Photos: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's New Associated Bank Theater Center

The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening concert with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters will take place on October 11, 2025. 

By: Oct. 06, 2025
You can now get a first look at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's nearly completed Associated Bank Theater Center. After seven years of planning and nearly 240,000 construction work hours, these photos offer a first look at the groundbreaking new performance and community space, designed by EUA and theater consultants Fisher Dachs Associates, ahead of its ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening concert with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters on October 11, 2025. 

The modernized and expanded 152,500-square-foot Associated Bank Theater Center encompasses the completely gutted and reimagined historic former powerplant that has been home to the theater since 1987. A newly constructed glass building connects all theaters in the complex to the shared multi-level lobby for the first time.

3 STATE-OF-THE-ART PERFORMANCE VENUES

Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater
Herro-Franke Studio Theater (to be completed in Phase II of construction in February 2026)
Stackner Cabaret

EXPANDED SPACES AND SERVICES

An impressive three level lobby with ample restrooms, readily available concessions and plenty of seating
Event spaces, a full-service restaurant and an elegant donor lounge
An innovative education center serving 20,000+ students annually
Industry-leading accessibility programs and adaptive technology


For more information visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Photo credit: Peter McCullough 

Photos: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's New Associated Bank Theater Center Image
Milwaukee Rep's new Associated Bank Theater Center

