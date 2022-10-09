Photos: First Look at ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL at First Stage

First Stage has released production photos from its world premiere production of ARTHUR™ AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL!, written by First Stage Resident Playwright, lyricist and actor John Maclay, with Music and Lyrics by actor, composer/lyricist, writer and First Stage alum Brett Ryback, adapted from the books and characters created by Marc Brown and directed and choreographed by Bay Area Children's Theatre Artistic Director Khalia Davis.

Check out the photos below!

The popular children's animated series Arthur, based on the popular book series, stars Arthur and his family and friends and together they creatively solve problems, learn to get along and appreciate each other's differences. The First Stage production ARTHUR™ AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! will feature the beloved characters along with catchy original music, whimsical sets, colorful costumes and fun puppets. Audiences will discover that big things are happening at Lakewood Elementary School - Mr. Ratburn's class is asked to write and perform a big show for all of Elwood City. Everyone is so excited - everyone, that is except Arthur. What should he do? Arthur feels more and more nervous as the big performance gets closer and closer. With the help of his family and friends Arthur learns the importance of being his best, unique self. Sponsored by Children's Wisconsin.

ARTHUR™ AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! runs October 7 - November 6, 2022 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 5+.

ADULT CAST

James Carrington, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Mr. Ratburn); SaraLynn Evenson (Mom/Queen) and Zach Thomas Woods (Dad/Baggypants). Derrick Carroll, Understudy for James Carrington; Brandite Reed, Understudy for SaraLynn Evenson and Jonathan Gideon, Understudy for Zach Thomas Woods.

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Elwood Cast include:

Vivian Madson (West Allis) as Arthur; Silver Anderson (Milwaukee) as Muffy; Alice Rivera (Milwaukee) as Francine; Gia Deacon (Milwaukee) as D.W.; Ryon Davis (Milwaukee) as Buster and Charlie Cornell (Elm Grove) as Brain.

Young Performers in the Lakewood Cast include: Sanaiah Hibbler (Oak Creek) as Arthur;

Niamh Mayne (Elm Grove) as Muffy; Lucia Santana (Milwaukee) as Francine; Layla Katers (Kenosha) as D.W.; Alex Radtke (Cedarburg) as Buster and Jaloni Brown (Milwaukee) as Brain.

The Artistic Staff for ARTHUR™ AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! includes: Khalia Davis (Director/Choreographer); Brett Ryback (Music Director); Arnold Bueso (Scenic Designer); Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer); Jason Orlenko, USA (Costume Designer); Elisabeth Weidner, USA (Sound Designer); Kelly L. Schwartz, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Production Stage Manager) and Carrie Johns (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $32 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.