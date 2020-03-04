Photo Flash: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents ECLIPSED

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Eclipsed written by Black Panther and "Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira in the Quadracci Powerhouse, March 3 - 29, 2020.

Featuring a cast of five extraordinary women including Ashleigh Awusie (Kasimir & Karoline, The Gate Theatre in London) as Wife #2, Nancy Moricette (The Convert, The Public Theater) as Rita, Jacqueline Nwabueze (Measure for Measure, Public Theater Mobile Unit) as Wife #1, Matty Sangare (Brooklyn College )as Wife #4, and Nigerian-born, Milwaukee-raised actress Sola Thompson (La La La Strada, Proboscis Theatre) as Wife #3.

Eclipsed is directed by Associate Artistic Director May Adrales (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Collette Pollard (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Kara Harmon (Steel Magnolias, Guthrie Theater) lighting design by Annie Wiegand (I Was Most Alive With You, Playwrights Horizons), sound design by Fan Zhang (Paris, Atlantic Theater Co), voice and text coaching by Judith Moreland (Poor Yella Rednecks, South Coast Rep), stage management by Kimberly Carolus and assistant director 2019/20 EPR Kelsey Robins.

Eclipsed is a play about five extraordinary women and their tale of hope and resilience set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War. Drawing on reserves of wit and compassion, these defiant women ask: when the fog of battle lifts, could a different destiny emerge? Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Eclipsed runs March 3 - 29, 2020 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, March 6 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





