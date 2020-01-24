Photo Flash: First Stage Presents A WRINKLE IN TIME

First Stage will fuel the imaginations of audiences young and old with their next 2019/20 mainstage production, A WRINKLE IN TIME, based on the bestselling book by author Madeleine L'Engle and adapted for the stage by John Glore.

The play explores the adventures of female protagonist Meg Murry with her brother Charles Wallace and their new friend Calvin O'Keefe. On a dark and stormy night, a mysterious stranger arrives at Meg Murry's home and she embarks on a wild, empowering journey of self-discovery. Joining forces with Charles, Calvin, Mrs. Whatsit, and many more, they travel through space and time to battle the forces of evil so Meg can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. This fantastical adventure of a lifetime will propel the imaginations of First Stage audiences and help them discover what a tesseract is. Sponsored by Enerpac Tool Group.

A WRINKLE IN TIME runs January 24 - February 23, 2020 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 17+.

"One of my all-time favorite novels, I'm excited to direct A WRINKLE IN TIME," commented Artistic Director Jeff Frank. "Madeline L'Engle was among the first author's to look at the deep, delicate issues confronting young people - loss, social conformity and love. The novel

accomplishes all of this while sharing a grand adventure through space and time in a battle of good versus evil. Ultimately, the story celebrates the power of love, for one another as well as for oneself, as a tremendous force against the evil in our world - and that's a story we all need to be reminded of."

Jeff added: "The adaptation by John Glore is boldly theatrical, calling for an ensemble of highly- skilled actors to craft fantastical world of Madeline L'Engle as Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace journey through time and space to save our world."

Madeleine L'Engle, "revolutionized serious young adult fiction with her clever mash-up of big ideas, science fantasy and adventure - and a geeky girl action hero way ahead of her time. Since its 1962 publication, Wrinkle has sold more than ten million copies and been turned into a graphic novel, an opera and two films. . . . The book also kicked open the door for other bright young heroines and the amazingly lucrative franchises they appear in, from whip-smart Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter books to lethal Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games," wrote Natalie Escobar in Smithsonian Magazine.





