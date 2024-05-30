Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it was awarded significant grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state's arts agency. These prestigious grants will support the theater's ongoing mission to provide exceptional theatrical experiences and contribute to the cultural enrichment of the community.

The Shubert Foundation, renowned for its commitment to sustaining and advancing live performing arts in the United States, has awarded Peninsula Players Theatre a grant of $30,000 in recognition of its artistic excellence and enduring legacy. The Shubert Foundation is the nation's largest funder dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatres and dance companies. It is the sole shareholder of The Shubert Organization, Inc., which currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theaters and six off-Broadway theaters. In 2023, The Shubert Foundation awarded a record total of $37.9 million to 635 not-for-profit arts organizations across the United States and $613 million since its inception.

“We are deeply honored to receive this grant from The Shubert Foundation,” said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “Their support is a testament to the value of the arts in our community. These funds are instrumental in helping us continue our tradition of presenting top-tier theater, nurturing new talent and engaging our community through the arts.”

The Wisconsin Arts Board's Creation and Presentation Program, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, provides operational support to established not-for-profit arts organizations whose mission is to create or present ongoing programming that makes a significant impact on the cultural life of Wisconsin.

“We are grateful to the Wisconsin Arts Board for their generous, ongoing support in the amount of $15,720,” said Kelsey. “Funds from the state enable us to continue to provide meaningful theatrical experiences to Door County audiences, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts reaches individuals from all walks of life.”

This year, the Wisconsin Arts Board celebrates 50 years of nurturing creativity, cultivating expression, promoting the arts, supporting the arts in education, stimulating community and economic development, and serving as a resource for people of every culture and heritage.

About Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 89 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay.

