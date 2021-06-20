Optimist Theatre Announces Casting and Locations For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: THE LOVERS' TALE

Milwaukee's free Shakespeare in the Park returns to live, in-person performances with a traveling outdoor production titled A Midsummer Night's Dream: The Lovers' Tale. The touring show will use a mobile set designed specifically for the company and allow Optimist to truly bring free Shakespeare to the community by visiting up to 14 neighborhoods, primarily in the greater Milwaukee area. Shows will take place afternoons and early evenings on weekends only beginning July 24-25 and running through Labor Day weekend.

The Lovers' Tale is a 75-minute version of the play, focusing on the four lovers and the fairies Puck and Oberon, and will run without intermission. The script originated with the 1976 Arden version and was edited by M.L. Cogar, Optimist Theatre's Dramaturg, who will co-direct along with Tom Reed, Optimist's Associate Artistic Director.

The cast will welcome back Optimist veterans Libby Amato as Puck, Rebekah Farr as Hermia/Fairy, and Izaiah Ramirez as Lysander. New-to-Optimist performers Susie Duecker as Helena, Seth Hale as Oberon/Theseus and King Hang as Demetrius round out the cast of six.

The production team is helmed by Optimist Executive Director Susan Fry, with Megan Harris as Stage Manager, Mel Benson as Costume Designer, Rollie Layman as Production Manager and Michael Warren as House Manager.

In homage to the beginnings of Shakespeare in the Park in 2010, the first performance will take place at Alverno College on July 24. Alverno hosted what would become an annual summer tradition for the first three seasons.

Other confirmed locations include the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care campus on North Avenue, the Marcus Performing Arts Center lawn, the Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park, Greendale's Gazebo Park, and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

According to Fry: "As we have conversations with hosts and potential hosts, a world of possibilities begins to arise. In some places, it's become more than bringing a bit of fun Shakespeare and live theatre to their community. You can see the spark in their eyes when they talk about things ranging from special invitations to senior groups, to getting youth involved, to adding music and food. Then the play becomes an inspiration."